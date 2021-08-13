Lily Allen is "dreading" critics' reviews of her new stage show.

The 36-year-old singer is starring in '2:22 - A Ghost Story' at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, and she has confessed to being anxious about the response to her performance.

She admitted: "I'm dreading it."

Lily confessed that she'll be reading the reviews, even though she knows they could be negative.

She told the BBC: "I mean, I think it's pretty unavoidable, really. Because I do quite a lot of promotion with my Twitter, Instagram, and you're always trying to use those kind of things in order to [promote the show]. But I'd need to read them to see if they're good or bad, to see whether I post them up or not."

Lily has extensive experience of performing in front of a live audience.

But she admits that her 10-week run in London will be something "completely different".

Lily explained: "It's a completely different experience being on a stage and trying to actively captivate an audience with your being.

"You're trying to pull people in with your anecdotes or your chat between songs. And that's how you're trying to engage with people. So when I get a laugh [in the play], my instinct is to be like ... [mimes doing a joyful celebratory dance]. And then I have to be like no, you're not Lily, you're Jenny."

Meanwhile, Lily previously claimed she didn't know how much money she'd made from her music career.

The 'Smile' hitmaker released her debut album, 'Alright, Still', in 2006, but she insisted she never really thought about money or record sales.

She said: "I don’t know how much money I’ve made, don’t know how many albums I’ve sold."