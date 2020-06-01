Lily Aldridge is writing ''gratitude lists'' amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 34-year-old model has revealed she's managed to pass the time during the pandemic by writing a new list every day at her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Lily shared: ''One of my favourite things to do every day is to do a gratitude list.

''I'll usually do three to five things that I'm grateful for. It can be really simple things, it can be more serious things.

''When this was all starting and I was full of anxiety and worry, just writing down what I was grateful for instantly made me feel happier and also realise, 'I'm O.K. right now, you don't have to consume yourself with worry and stress.'

''Practising gratitude is something I'm really grateful for - you could keep a little gratitude journal next to your bed so it's really easy.

''My sister also does gratitude lists but she does it with her friends. They do a gratitude text chain, which I really love, so it becomes more of a communal thing.''

Lily has kept in touch with her friends and family via video chats during the lockdown.

The model has also enjoyed the challenge of home-schooling her seven-year-old daughter Dixie, whom she has with her husband Caleb Followill.

Lily said: ''She has definitely reminded me more than once that I'm not an actual teacher. 'Cause I get really into it. When it's the weekend, I'm like, 'We don't get to go to school.' I really love it.''