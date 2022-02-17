Lil Wayne will play his first UK show in 14 years at Strawberries Creem Festival.

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker is set for an exclusive performance at the summer festival - which takes place at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge between June 17 and 19 - alongside headliners Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems.

In a statement, co-founder Preye Crooks said: "This year, as we scale up to a full three days, we wanted to ensure our musical offering matched that level of ambition – as well as reflecting our incredibly diverse crowd.

"We have gone further than ever before to bring exceptional artists together, showing Strawberries Creem to be a major player on the weekend festival scene.

"As a team, we also wanted to shine a light on some amazing genres and artists that aren’t always celebrated in full at other festivals.

“We hope we have curated a truly representative and exciting line-up, one that offers an unrivalled experience to our festival goers – covering everything from D B and dance music, to reggae and R B.”

Lil Wayne will perform on the main stage, with the likes of Rema, Ghetts, Tion Wayne, Ms Banks, Enny, Sub Focus, Katy B, David Rodigan and more on the bill.

In December 2020, Wayne pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm - a .45 calibre gun and six rounds of ammunition - after authorities searched his private plane in December 2019.

However, former US President Donald Trump pardoned the 'Lonely' rapper on his last full day in office before he could be sentenced.

Despite this, as a convicted felon on a separate weapons charge, the rapper is banned from owning a firearm.

In 2011, Wayne's UK tour had to be cancelled after his visa was cancelled over his convictions.

He later returned, and is now set for his first gig in the UK 14 years.

Strawberries Creem 2022 tickets will be available from 10am on Monday (21.02.22) via a pre-sale for those who sign up at https://arep.co/p/strawberries-creem-202, while general sale will be available from 10am the following day.