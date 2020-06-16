Lil Wayne is officially dating Denise Bidot.

The 37-year-old rapper has gone Instagram official with the model, who shared a sweet photo set to her Stories showing the pair sharing a kiss and smiling at the camera.

Alongside a black heart emoji, she wrote: ''Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us''

Although Wayne hasn't publicly responded to the post on his own social media pages, the 34-year-old model seems to be the only person he's following on Instagram.

And the 'Lollipop' hitmaker seemed to confirm he was seeing someone during a racy interview with Nicki Minaj on Friday (12.06.20).

Speaking on the 'Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne' series on Apple Music, the 'Anaconda' singer - who married Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty last year - joked about her love life.

She quipped: ''Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k? You was right though!''

Seemingly hinting at his own relationship status, he said: ''I just hope my girl heard that, that's all.''

During their conversation, Nicki, 37, admitted to loving life with her childhood friend, saying she ''can't complain'' about their romance.

She added: ''Good, good, good. I can't complain. I really cannot freaking complain. I didn't think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is.

''Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world.''

News of Wayne and Denise's relationship comes after he reportedly split from ex La'tecia Thomas, whom he dated for most of 2019.

There were even rumours in December that the pair had got engaged, and he seemed to rap about their time together on his track 'Not Me' when he referred to La'tecia as his ''wifey from Australia''.

On another song 'Stop Playin' With Me', he added: ''I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil' mama / I make her bust it open for me like a piñata / And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.''