Lil Wayne fears he's "not worthy" when he gets passed for the Grammys.

The rapper admits he is left wondering if he is good enough if he doesn't get a nomination or get invited to the annual music awards ceremony year on year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! (sic)"

However, Lil Wayne then tries to remember he already has five Grammys to his name including Best Rap Solo Performance (‘A Milli’), Best Rap Song (‘Lollipop’), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (‘Swagga Like Us’) and Best Rap Album for ‘Tha Carter III’, all won in 2009. And Best Rap Performance in 2016 for his collaboration with Chance The Rapper and 2 Chainz on 'No Problem'.

He added: "Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. - recently released his album 'Funeral'. It was his 13th studio album - the follow-up to 2019's 'Tha Carter V' - and was unveiled on January 31 this year.

The hip-hop star shared a clip of what is presumably a preview of one of the tracks on the upcoming LP at the time, on which he spits: "Welcome to the funeral/ Closed casket as usual."

The 37-year-old entrepreneur accompanied his new album release with a range of 'Funeral' merchandise, ranging from shirts, graphic tees, hoodies and beanies.