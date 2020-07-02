Liev Schreiber has adopted a new dog, following the recent death of his beloved pooch Woody.

The 'Salt' actor revealed earlier this week that Woody had been hit by a car and ''unfortunately didn't make it'', in a sweet tribute which saw Liev credit the mutt with helping him ''rebuild [his] life in a way that wouldn't have been possible without'' Woody.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Been off the grid for a bit and just now beginning to find my way back.

''On top of everything else happening in the world right now, about three weeks ago Woody was hit by a car and unfortunately he didn't make it. It was all over fairly quickly and I don't think he suffered too much. I wish I could say the same for us. He was an amazing friend, teacher, and companion. He helped me rebuild my life in a way that wouldn't have been possible without him. Those of you who have a friend like Woody will know what I mean. Hold them close. (sic)''

And on Wednesday (01.07.20), the 52-year-old actor - who has sons Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11, with former partner Naomi Watts - announced he has adopted a new puppy named Scout to keep him company in the wake of Woody's death.

Posting a picture of the new addition to his family, he wrote: ''New guy. His name is Scout. Thank you to Tee and all the good people @tobiessmalldogrescue (sic)''

The news comes after Liev previously adopted two puppies who had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey after it ripped through Houston, Texas, in 2017.

Liev was appearing on a TV show that was showcasing 15 dogs who were due to go up for adoption, and the 'Ray Donovan' star immediately chose two pooches that went home with him that same day.