Lianne La Havas has announced her first album in five years.

The 30-year-old singer has unveiled her self-titled album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Blood', and given fans a taste of what to expect with the second single, 'Paper Thin'.

Lianne has explained the gap between her albums is because she didn't want to put out another record unless it was ''right'' and ''meant something''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music about why it took so long, she said: ''Wanting to make a complete piece of work that meant something that had a story just took a little bit of time.

''It's not planned, I just wanted it to be right, and then I finally felt it was ready.''

'Paper Thin' features drummer Homer Steinweiss, who she collaborated with at a studio in New York.

On how the song started off the album, she said: ''I did it and I remember thinking, 'This is how I want to sound. This is how I sound.'

''I love how minimal it is.''

Lianne announced her upcoming album, which is released on July 17, by posting a series of handwritten letters to her fans on social media.

She captioned the post on Twitter: ''I'm so glad I can finally say...MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING 17th JULY 2020

In ALL of the ways!!! I love you I love you I love you I love you ILOVEYOUUUU https://liannelahavas.co/album (sic)''

'Paper Thin' follows the release of the LP's lead single, 'Bittersweet', which was released in February.

The tracklist for 'Lianne La Havas' is:

1. 'Bittersweet'

2. 'Read My Mind'

3. 'Green Papaya'

4. 'Can't Fight'

5. 'Paper Thin'

6. 'Weird Fishes'

7. 'Please Don't Make Me Cry'

8. 'Seven Times'

9. 'Courage'

10. 'Sour Flower'