Liam Payne’s new single ‘Sunshine’ will feature on the soundtrack of the upcoming 20th Century animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

The 27-year-old musician is set to release his new track on August 27, and after its release, it will then be used in the soundtrack for the new 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s feature film, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’, which is due for a theatrical release in October.

In a statement, Liam said: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true. I can’t wait for you all to hear ‘Sunshine’ and to see ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong.’ It has been a lot of fun!”

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box”.

Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

The movie stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.

And alongside offering his track to the movie, Liam also voices a character in the flick, which is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith, with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing.

‘Sunshine’ marks Liam’s first single in 2021, and comes after he released ‘Naughty List’ with Dixie D’Amelio in October last year.

The upcoming track is available to pre-order and pre-save at https://liam-payne.lnk.to/SunshinePR