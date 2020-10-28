Liam Payne is releasing a Christmas single this week.

The 27-year-old singer is keen to get fans "in the festive mood" early, so they'll be able to get a copy of his new track 'Naughty List' on Friday (30.10.20), nearly two months ahead of the big day on 25 December.

And those who don't want to wait two days to hear the track can get a preview on TikTok.

Liam wrote on Twitter: "Merry Christmas all! Too soon?… I’m releasing a new single THIS FRIDAY to get you in the festive mood this year! It’s called #NaughtyList… And as an early present you can hear part of the track on TikTok NOW.(sic)"

The TikTok teaser features Liam - who is engaged to Maya Henry - singing about how he gets in Santa's bad books after the festive figure catches him getting frisky with a girl.

A female's voice can be heard on the song and it's likely to be Dixie D'Amelio, whose name is listed as a an artist on the track when searching for the song on Apple Music.

Meanwhile, Sigala recently revealed he is keen to collaborate with Liam and is hopeful the collaboration will happen after her messaged the former One Direction star on Instagram.

He said: "I really wanna do something with Liam Payne.

"I got in touch with him over Instagram, so we're going to try and make something happen.

"I just feel that it would be really cool to have Liam Payne on a dance track. I can hear it now!"

The 'Lasting Lover' hitmaker has also contacted the likes of Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Nile Rodgers about collaborating.

He added: "It's a really exciting time at the moment, as you can tell everyone in the creative industry has got to the point where they want to be creating, writing, and making music.

"Artists aren't touring at the moment so they finally have time to make music, I think there will be a lot of it."