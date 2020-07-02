Liam Payne has sent One Direction fans into overdrive after posting a fake FaceTime call between him and bandmate Harry Styles, with Directioners taking it as a sign they could reunite for their upcoming 10th anniversary.
Liam Payne has fuelled One Direction reunion rumours by posting a fake FaceTime call with his bandmate Harry Styles.
Despite Niall Horan insisting the boy band has nothing planned for their upcoming 10th anniversary on July 23, Liam sent Directioners into overdrive after the clip went viral on TikTok.
'Watermelon' hitmaker Harry can be seen on loop in the clip with a big smile on his face, as Liam says: ''Someones got the giggles, eh?''
He then added: ''Alright, it's getting weird now. Right, I'll speak to you later.''
The upcoming milestone marks a decade since the 'What Makes You Beautiful' group - which is also comprised of Louis Tomlinson and formerly Zayn Malik, before his exit in 2015 - auditioned on 'The X Factor'.
However, Niall told fans not to get their hopes up about a reunion, as despite the 'History' hitmakers discussing potentially getting back together to celebrate their formation, the 'No Judgement' singer admitted they came to the ''conclusion'' that there is nothing they can release or do to mark the milestone.
He said: ''We've barely spoken about it. The band got together in July 2010.
''It's the 10-year anniversary coming up - we were chatting if there was anything we could release.
''We came to the conclusion there was nothing.''
Liam had previously said he was sworn to secrecy about the band's plans, having hinted at a comeback, whilst he was that adamant ex-member Zayn would never be a part of a reunion.
He said: ''I can't say too much. It was actually ... Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.''
One Direction have been hiatus since January 2016.
