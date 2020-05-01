Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jude Law and Dame Helen Mirren and more are reading their favourite stories for Save the Children's 'Save With Stories' series.

The charity recently launched the online story time sessions, with a host of stars from the world of film, theatre, music, comedy and fashion getting involved, to raise vital funds for Save the Children's Emergency Coronavirus Appeal, which is hoping to raise £2.5 million for vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.

Former One Direction star Liam reads Rachel Bright's popular illustrated tome, 'The Lion Inside' and Dame Julie Walters and Stephen Fry have also recorded themselves reading 'The Great Dog Bottom Swap' and 'A Fox Called Herbert' respectively.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams launched the US version and Save the Children ambassador and model-and-actress Poppy Delevingne, 'Yesterday' star Lily James, singer-and-actress Billie Piper, pop star Paloma Faith and 'Fantastic Beasts' actor Eddie Redmayne have launched the UK's initiative.

New stories are added at 5pm every day on Save the Children UK's Instagram and Facebook pages.

As Liam read his story, he also called on everyone to ''Please give what you can to help all children and families around the world.''

Save the Children has launched a new Emergency Grants Programme, ''which ensures families have enough money to get food at the supermarket and the books, toys and furniture needed to make the lockdown bearable.''

The charity is also working in 114 countries across the world, to protect vulnerable children who've been affected by the pandemic.

Celebrities have also taken part in Save the Children's Virtual Den, in a bid to get youngsters creative.

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor shared a Kitchen Disco playlist, TV chef Jamie Oliver provided family recipes, 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Bruno Tonioli posted a dance tutorial and 'Lost Voice Guy' Lee Ridley brought out his best quips for some much-need comedy.

To access The Den visit: www.savethechildren.org.uk/the-den

Check out Save With Stories on Save the Children's UK Instagram @SavechildrenUK or by searching #SAVEWITHSTORIESUK on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.