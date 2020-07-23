Liam Payne has recalled the exact moment One Direction formed.

The 'Story of My Life' group - which also featured Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik in the original formation - are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their audition on 'The X Factor' and Liam has shared a screenshot of the message he sent to his father telling him he had joined a boy band on this day in 2010.

The message read: ''I'm in a boyband.''

Alongside the text and a throwback black white snap of the band, Liam tweeted: ''What a journey... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that's supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection (sic)''

Liam, now 26, has recalled the wild antics the chart-topping group - who have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016 - got up, including throwing stuff out of hotel windows, and he admitted they were a ''rowdy'' bunch.

But the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker - who has three-year-old son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy - admitted he was a little too ''grown up'' for his age and being in One Direction enabled him to have more ''fun''.

Liam told host Roman Kemp on 'Capital Breakfast': ''It was crazy to be involved in this group of really rowdy boys, who just used to go off all the time.

''I remember being in hotel rooms and plates were being thrown out the window and down the stairs, and it was really a crazy time and a lot to get used to, and for my head at least.

''I was a bit too grown up in that sense; I needed to grow down and have a little bit of fun, because that was what it was all about, and in the end that is what everyone chimed in with the band for - it was more about this freedom and having fun and what would you do if you were in this position.''