Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to Maya Henry.

The music star proposed to the 20-year-old model - who he's been dating for two years - with a diamond ring worth £3 million, according to MailOnline.

The brunette beauty was seen wearing the dazzling rock while the couple enjoyed a romantic meal in London on Thursday night (27.08.20).

It's been claimed that the 26-year-old singer - who has a three-year-old son called Bear with ex-partner Cheryl - popped the question earlier this year.

The couple were reported to have split due to their busy schedules in February, but insiders subsequently insisted that was not the case and that they decided to step away from social media and keep their romance more low-key.

Liam previously hailed Maya - who he'd met when she was a fan of One Direction as a teenager - as his ''best friend''.

He gushed: ''I've found someone who's genuinely my best friend.

''She's just so relaxed about everything and someone who's completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing. I don't think I've ever really experienced that before in someone so it's quite a wonder to watch actually.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker admitted that dating in the spotlight has been ''really hard'' for him, but he's now come to the realisation that his fame isn't worth ''sacrificing [his] happiness'' for.

He explained: ''For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard.

''I'm kind of at the place in my life now where I just realise it's not worth sacrificing my happiness just because somebody might see something. I don't have anything to hide, so I'm really happy right now and things are good.''