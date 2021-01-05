Liam Payne doesn't have a skincare routine.

The 27-year-old singer admitted he’s “not organised enough” to stick to a daily regime but he does use collagen creams day and night to maintain his flawless complexion.

He explained: "Day collagen and night collagen are the only things that I would say I really use. And then, a couple of different moisturisers. But I wish I was as organised [enough] to have a routine."

The ’Strip That Down’ singer - who is engaged to model Maya Henry - is the face of Hugo Boss' iconic men's fragrance, Hugo Man, which is relaunching.

And Liam says the notes of green apple, fresh mint, lavender, sage, fire balsam, cedar wood and patchouli smell like "a good feeling” to him.

He told People: "It's fresh. It feels great. And for me ... I mean I'm biased, because I have the whole different story behind shooting the campaign. Every time I spray it, it kind of takes me back to being on that rooftop in Berlin. For me, it's a good feeling."

The new release of the classic fragrance comes with a bottle and outer box designed with sustainability in mind and is "inspired by the power of self-expression."

Liam - who has three-year-old son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy - agreed: "If you don't express yourself in the right way, then you just never really make it. It's very easy to copy other people who are doing well and you can see are quite successful.

"I think that's one of the battles that we have to maintain with ourselves every day doing this job. So, it's very important."

The One Direction star first partnered with Hugo Boss in 2019, when they signed him up to be the new face of their younger-skewed label, and he has since joined the German fashion house on a number of collaborations.