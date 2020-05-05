Liam Payne is convinced his house is haunted and wants to set up a video to find out if it's happening.
Liam Payne is convinced his house is haunted.
The 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker is planning to set up a camera to catch the ghostly inhabitant red handed as he is so sure he is sharing his place with a paranormal being.
He said: ''I was in bed the other night and there was a bang. I tried to do the whole Ghost Adventures recording thing.
''I'm sat in my room going, 'Is anybody there? Did you just make that knock?' Then the wardrobe light in my room came on and the door of the wardrobe was closed, so something had to move. It was a freaky moment for sure.''
And the One Direction singer admits it ''scares the c**p out'' of him but he is determined to investigate.
Speaking in a video on YouTube, he added: ''I'm going to do a video of something, investigating, to see if I can find something because I like this stuff. It scares the c**p out of me, don't get me wrong, but it's fun.''
Back in 2017, Liam revealed his then-girlfriend Cheryl refused to sleep in his bedroom after being told it was haunted.
Liam said: ''We've got a really lovely place and when Cheryl was pregnant we were out there in LA, but we've got a ghost in our top bedroom. Her mum went out somewhere with my housekeeper and this woman came up to them and went, 'You've got a ghost in your house'. She said, ''It's a man. He wears an army shirt and cargo pants', which is what the guy used to go around in - and this woman was just some random woman off the street. She described this man to them - it's the guy who filmed the 'Jurassic Park' helicopter shots, he's the ghost in my house. He's called Alan. It's ridiculous. I've never seen him but I knew these lights were coming on at three o'clock in the morning in this house. Cheryl wouldn't stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby.''
