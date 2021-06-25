Liam Neeson will continue to do action movies until he's not asked to anymore.

The 'Taken' star is known for appearing in a string of high-energy films but he has no plans on slowing down, as he enjoys action scripts and feels lucky that he can "keep reasonably fit" and continue filming these types of movies.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "I just turned 69 years of age, and the conversations I have with my agent now are, 'Liam, have you read this script? It’s an action script,' and I say, 'Chris, let me ask you this, they do know what age I am, right?' 'Yes, they do.' 'Okay, that's all I want to know, thank you.'

"That being said, I keep reasonably fit, and you just have to for some of these films. If you’re playing the lead in any film, you have the responsibility; you’re in practically every scene, it behooves you to be fit. You don’t have to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger at the age of 35, but you have to have stamina. I do my little workouts every day and keep reasonably fit."

Earlier this year, Liam admitted he was planning to retire from action movies.

He said: "I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year - hopefully, COVID allowing us - there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

But the actor still loves making action movies, particularly when he gets to go up against younger actors.

He added: "I love doing 'em. I love beating up guys half my age. I've just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?' He said, '25.' I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"