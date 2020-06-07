Liam Neeson's mother, Katherine 'Kitty' Neeson, has died.
Liam Neeson's mother has died.
Katherine 'Kitty' Neeson passed away aged 94 in Northern Ireland on Saturday (06.06.20), a day before the movie star was set to celebrate his 68th birthday.
Kitty's death was acknowledged during the mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was livestreamed on the church's Facebook page due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the service, Parish Priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy said: ''Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently ... and Kitty Neeson.''
The sad news has also been acknowledged by Peter Johnston, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
He told Ballymena Daily: ''Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute's silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty.''
Liam - who has yet to publicly comment on the sad news - lost his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009 after she suffered a severe head injury during a skiing accident in Montreal, Canada.
The Hollywood star previously admitted he still hadn't come to terms with her passing.
Reflecting on her death, he said: ''It was never real. It still kind of isn't.
''There's ... there's periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years, she would always drop the keys in the ... on the table. Say, 'Hello?' So anytime I hear that door opening I still think I'm gonna hear her, you know.
''And, then, it's ... grief's like ... it hits you. It's like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability.
''You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly you just ... the Earth isn't stable anymore. And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.''
