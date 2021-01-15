Liam Neeson is planning to retire from action movies.

The 'Marksman' star has a few more projects in the works but then he thinks he needs to take on less physical movies now he's getting older.

He said: "I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year - hopefully, COVID allowing us - there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

The 'Taken' star still loves making action movies, particularly when he gets to go up against younger actors.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love doing 'em. I love beating up guys half my age.

"I've just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?' He said, '25.'

"I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"

Liam's 2011 thriller, 'Unknown', in which he played a professor whose identity is stolen, recently became Netflix's most-watched film and he's pleased the "pretty cool" movie has had something of a revival - and revealed there may be something new in the pipeline for fans of the project, though he'd executive produce, rather than star.

He said: "I'm glad, because I thought it was a pretty cool film," he says. "In fact, we're trying to get a TV series based on the premise of the story of 'Unknown', so, it's very flattering and it was lovely to hear that people have discovered this film after 10 years."