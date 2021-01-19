Liam Neeson would love another go at playing Zeus in a movie, after portraying the god in 2010 film 'Clash of the Titans'.
Liam Neeson would love to play Zeus again in another movie.
The 68-year-old star portrayed the king of the gods in 2010 motion picture 'Clash of the Titans', and he got "such a kick" out of taking on the powerful role he would love to have another go at it.
When asked if there is another character he has previously played who he would love to bring back, he said: "Zeus. There's just something about being the god of gods.
"I get such a kick out of doing that, and having a bald eagle sitting on my throne."
And Neeson believes he has spotted a sign which could lead to him reprising the role.
Speaking to Cinema Blend, he added: "It's funny, where I am at the minute, north of Manhattan, there's a bald eagle outside on my field eating the carcass of a deer."
However, Neeson may have inadvertently set himself a timeframe to take on the role again, as he recently admitted he is planning to retire from action movies.
He said: "I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year - hopefully, Covid allowing us - there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something.
"I love doing 'em. I love beating up guys half my age.
"I've just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?' He said, '25.'
"I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"
