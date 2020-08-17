A source has claimed Liam Hemsworth is ''living a completely different life'' since splitting from Miley Cyrus.
The 30-year-old actor confirmed his separation from Miley in August last year, but he's subsequently transformed his lifestyle and is now said to be in ''a better place''.
A source shared: ''Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now.
''The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.''
Liam and Miley were married for less than two years, and the Hollywood star felt it was important to draw a line under their relationship and move on as soon as possible.
The insider told E! News: ''He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another.''
Meanwhile, Miley has revealed the traits she looks for in a partner.
The chart-topping pop star - who recently split from Cody Simpson - explained that she's been ''very experimental'' when it's come to her relationships.
She reflected: ''I've been with a lot of different kinds of like dudes and chicks, like I've been with like super femme girls, girls that kind of make me feel more femme, like I just really don't have a type.
''The main thing for me is that someone has to bring something that is elevating my life. That's in all my relationships, not just my sexual relationships.''
Miley also suggested that her approach to break-ups differs from the public's perception of her.
She said: ''I had a very, very public, very big break-up that was over a 10-year span of a relationship.
''Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I'm very logical. I'm very organised and very kind of centre.''
