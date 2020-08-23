Liam Gallagher says John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono told him it was ''silly'' to name his son after The Beatles rocker.
The 47-year-old former Oasis singer met Yoko in 1999, the same year his eldest son Lennon was born, and has claimed the artist - who was married to John until he was shot dead in 1980 - thought the memorable moniker was ridiculous.
He recalled: ''Yoko said, 'I've heard you've called your son Lennon'.
''I said, 'Yeah', she said, 'Why? Do you not think it's a bit of a silly name?'
''And I said, 'No, it's a bit silly being called Yoko isn't it? So Lennon it is.' ''
Yoko was reportedly worried Lennon, now 20, would get ''picked on'' at school for his name, but Liam - who has Lennon with Patsy Kensit, as well as 19-year-old Gene with Nicole Appleton, 22-year-old Molly with Lisa Moorish, and seven-year-old Gemma with Liza Ghorbani - insisted the kids would be impressed by the moniker.
He added: ''And she said, 'Don't you think he'll get picked on in school?' I was like, 'Nah man, he'll be buzzing with that name.' ''
The 'Shockwave' hitmaker also revealed Yoko makes a ''nice cup of tea'', and spoke about visiting her home in New York City.
He said: ''She asked me if I wanted a go on the piano, I said, 'No you're all right'. Then she showed us around.
''I said, 'That's a really nice picture of you', she had loads round the piano.
''She looked cool, Yoko, she had these shades on and a playsuit and I said, 'It's a really cool picture' and she said, 'That was John's favourite'.''
Liam said Yoko gifted him and his older brother Noel, 53, a flower to wear at Oasis' concert in Madison Square Garden, but claims Noel - whom he has been in a bitter rivalry with since Oasis split in 2009 - refused to wear it.
He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It was her favourite and she goes, 'John wore it at the gig with Elton'. There was one for me and Noel, so I said, 'Here, this is from Yoko' and he went, 'I ain't wearing a f****** flower' and he launched it.''
