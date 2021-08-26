Reading & Leeds Festival is offering COVID-19 vaccines at both sites this weekend.

The annual dual site event - which takes place this year on August 27-29 and boasts headliners Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Stormzy, Disclosure and Post Malone - is set to offer jabs to punters as part of the NHS' vaccination programme, which is currently focused on giving the vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds across England.

Organisers have confirmed there will be pop-up clinics are both Reading and Leeds - as well as a "vaccine bus" at the southern site - while they have promised fans will be able "to pick up a jab as easily as a beer or a burger".

For Reading, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered from 9.30am until 5pm today (26.08.21) through to Sunday (29.08.21), and then from 9am until 1pm the following day.

For Leeds, the dates are the same but the times run 10am until 4pm and 8am to 11am respectively.

It's noted that anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs won't be allowed to have the vaccine.

Dr. Nikki Kanani - a GP and deputy lead for NHS England’s vaccination programme - commented: “Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff and volunteers, more than half a million young people aged 16 and 17 have had their first dose as teams across the country have worked tirelessly to get their communities protected, vaccinating at convenient pop-up clinics in the park, at places of worship and stadiums, and now at Reading and Leeds.

“It is great to see the return of live music and performances, and as festival-goers head to the main stage this weekend to see their favourite headliners, I am also urging anyone who hasn’t to add the ‘vaccine tent’ to their festival itinerary to get that lifesaving vaccine as the best protection we can get from coronavirus.”