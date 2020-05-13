The Reading and Leeds festivals have been cancelled this year.

The dual-site event had been due to take place over the bank holiday weekend of 28-30 August, with Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy headlining, but organisers have decided to axe this year's festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pledged to bring it back on the same weekend next year.

A statement from organisers read: ''Reading and Leeds will no longer be taking place this year.

''We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

''However, it has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead.

''We want to extend our gratitude to our teams, artists and partners who work so hard each year. And to our fans, we're nothing without you - we thank you for your continued support and understanding...

''We're already counting down the days to when we're back in the fields we call home for the August Bank holiday weekend. We promise you that Reading and Leeds 2021 will be worth the wait.

''Keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.''

Fans who have bought tickets for this summer can hold onto them to use next year, or obtain a refund.

The statement explained: ''We are working closely with our ticketing partners and will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year.

''Look out for an email from your ticketing agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days as they are very busy at this time.

''If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that outlet to obtain your refund.''

The festival - which was also due to see performances from the likes of Migos, The Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon and AJ Tracey - follows the likes of Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Download in being cancelled due to the pandemic.