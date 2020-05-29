Liam Gallagher has reached out to his estranged brother Noel on his birthday.

The siblings have publicly traded insults for years ever since their band Oasis imploded after a huge fight between Liam and Noel in 2009 but Liam has attempted to bury the hatchet with a birthday tweet to Noel.

On Friday (29.05.20), Noel's 53rd birthday, he wrote: ''Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x (sic).''

He followed it up with some tweets about love, writing: ''Isn't LOVE a wonderful thing to give and receive celestial biblical LG x.

''Have I told you all lately that I LOVE you if not I f**king LOVE you c'mon LG x (sic).''

And Liam, 47, later told his fans that he was enjoying a drink, tweeting: ''I'm on the gin n tonic and have a guess what. I think I might have sunstroke what Dya reckon (sic).''

This gesture comes after Liam recently offered an olive branch to Robbie Williams in their long-running feud, as he reached out with support after Robbie's father Pete Conway was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He tweeted: ''Oi Robbie balboa it's LG I hear you got s*** going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x (sic).''

Robbie said that he was delighted to receive Liam's message and admitted it meant a lot to him after a war of words lasting two decades.

The 46-year-old singer replied: ''Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you. Your fan rob [heart emoji] (sic).''