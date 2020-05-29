Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has wished his estranged brother Noel a happy birthday on Twitter.
Liam Gallagher has reached out to his estranged brother Noel on his birthday.
The siblings have publicly traded insults for years ever since their band Oasis imploded after a huge fight between Liam and Noel in 2009 but Liam has attempted to bury the hatchet with a birthday tweet to Noel.
On Friday (29.05.20), Noel's 53rd birthday, he wrote: ''Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x (sic).''
He followed it up with some tweets about love, writing: ''Isn't LOVE a wonderful thing to give and receive celestial biblical LG x.
''Have I told you all lately that I LOVE you if not I f**king LOVE you c'mon LG x (sic).''
And Liam, 47, later told his fans that he was enjoying a drink, tweeting: ''I'm on the gin n tonic and have a guess what. I think I might have sunstroke what Dya reckon (sic).''
This gesture comes after Liam recently offered an olive branch to Robbie Williams in their long-running feud, as he reached out with support after Robbie's father Pete Conway was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
He tweeted: ''Oi Robbie balboa it's LG I hear you got s*** going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x (sic).''
Robbie said that he was delighted to receive Liam's message and admitted it meant a lot to him after a war of words lasting two decades.
The 46-year-old singer replied: ''Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you. Your fan rob [heart emoji] (sic).''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...