Liam Gallagher has teased a "big announcement" is coming tomorrow (20.01.22).

The former Oasis rocker is due to release his third solo album, 'C'mon You Know', on May 22, and he's also gearing up for his return to Knebworth, to mark the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ huge outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.

And now, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has told his 3.5 million Twitter followers to prepare themselves for some major news.

Poking fun at his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel, he wrote: "Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred f***ing massive so stay tuned LG x (sic)"

When one follower asked if he'll be supporting U2, the 49-year-old rock legend - who previously mocked Noel for supporting Bono and co and claimed that he once labelled the Irish rockers "corporate muck" - quipped back: "Stop smoking taytos they should be supporting ME. (sic)"

'C'mon You Know' is set to follow his first two solo records ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’

Liam has dedicated a "naughty little tune" to his 54-year-old rival sibling on his new album.

He spilled: “Right there's a new one called ... this next single is going to be called ‘Better Days’ and it's full of sunshine.

“And then there's another one ‘I Wish I Had More Power’ and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely.”

The warring brothers have been at loggerheads ever since Oasis split in 2009 after a bust-up between the pair backstage at their final gig in Paris.

Liam previously revealed his track 'Paper Crown' from his debut solo LP 'As You Were' was about the 54-year-old guitarist.

The 'River' star appears to diss Noel on the chorus of the ballad with lines such as, "now you're feeling the fear", which could be interpreted as Liam saying his brother fears him doing better than him with his solo music.

He said before performing the track live: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."

And he has previously used his music to attack his brother.

On 'BE', the second album by 'Beady Eye' - the band he formed with the other final members of Oasis in the wake of the breakup - Liam penned 'Don't Brother Me' which contained lyrics mocking Noel's solo career and his friendships.