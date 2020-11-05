Liam Gallagher has teased a "celestial annoucement" to his fans next week.
Liam Gallagher has teased a “celestial announcement” for Monday (09.11.20).
The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.
He wrote: “Brothers n sisters keep your eyes pealed and your ears open.
“I have a celestial announcement to make on Monday c’mon you know LG x. (sic)”
Earlier this week, the ‘Once’ singer told fans they won’t have much longer to wait for new music.
When pressed for a date for his next release, he replied: “Very soon be patient your not going anywhere are ya (sic).”
Liam is known to be working on his third studio album, the follow-up to his 2017 debut 'As You Were' and 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.'
And the 'Shockwave’ hitmaker insisted there is "no rush" after a fan quizzed him on whether the UK's lockdown will have any impact on him making the record.
He said: "All good no rush."
And asked if he has a title for his next single, he replied: "Yeah man.”
Meanwhile, Liam also took to the micro-blogging site to mock his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher's CamelPhat collaboration 'Not Over Yet' as "horse****".
The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker responded to his followers asking him what he thinks of his ex-Oasis bandmate's tech-house track with the dance music duo, and quipped that it made him come out in a rash two seconds in.
After describing the song as "HORSE****", a user asked: "How many times have you listened to Not Over Yet?", to which Liam replied: "2 secs come out in a rash."
Another follower then told Liam that him tweeting about 'Not Over Yet' was giving his 53-year-old brother free publicity, to which he responded: "Well it needs all the publicity it can get zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz (sic)"
The pair have been trading insults ever since Oasis split at their final concert in Paris in 2009 after a backstage bust-up.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...