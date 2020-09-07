Liam Gallagher has claimed he's been snubbed from Oasis' October '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' 25th anniversary celebrations.

The 'Some Might Say' group's ex-frontman fumed that his estranged sibling and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher - whom he has been at loggerheads with ever since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - has not asked him to be a part of his plans to mark the milestone of their seminal record, which was released on October 2, 1995.

Over the weekend, Noel used Oasis' social media pages to ask their fans to submit questions via video to feature in a filmed project he's working on as part of the anniversary.

He wrote: ''So anyway... as you are probably all aware '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' turns 25 this year. To celebrate I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

''I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.

''If you could film yourselves asking the questions too that would be most excellent.''

And Liam, 47, has since slammed Noel, 53, who he often refers to as ''potato'', and the band's management, Ignition, for going behind his back and he's told their fans to tweet him if they want to know anything about Oasis.

He wrote: ''I've not been asked ignition the f****** cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I'll answer your questions on a daily basis don't need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO (sic)''

Last month, a remastered vinyl edition of the iconic record - which featured their biggest hit 'Wonderwall' - was unveiled for the anniversary, which promises ''new and original Oasis content'' set to be released ''throughout September and early October''.

Fans are being told to keep an eye on the hashtag #MorningGlory25 for more news.