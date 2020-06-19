Liam Gallagher has landed his third number one album.

The 47-year-old star's 'MTV Unplugged (Live At Hull City Hall)' LP went straight into the top spot in the Official Charts, whilst it was also named as the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far.

Sharing the good news, Liam wrote on Twitter: ''Nobody told me there'd be days like these, strange days indeed. Most peculiar mama.

''3 number 1 albums in 3 years ... not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen LG x (sic)''

Liam's number one album was recorded live at Hull City Hall in August of last year, and its position at the top of the charts makes it the first live album to reach the pinnacle since George Michael's in 2014.

Liam's previous solo Number 1 albums include 'As You Were', which was released in 2017 and 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not'.

He was followed in the chart by Lady Gaga's recent release, 'Chromatica', which dropped down to second place whilst Lewis Capaldi's 2019 release, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', still sits at third place. Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' are in fourth and fifth place on the top albums chart respectively.

In the singles chart, DaBaby continued with his number one run with his track 'Rockstar', which features Roddy Ricch. It has sat at the top of the charts for five weeks in a row now, followed by 'Rain On Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, which has also held its position at number two. The likes of S1MBA ft. DTG ('Rover'), Topic ft. A7S ('Breaking Me') and AJ Tracey ft. MoStack ('Dinner Guest') completes the top five.