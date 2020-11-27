Liam Gallagher has claimed Noel turned down £100 million for an Oasis reunion tour.

The 48-year-old singer revealed the Britpop legends were close to reuniting for a run of gigs after their split in 2009, but his brother wasn't willing to get back together for the shows.

Appearing on ITV's 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he said: "When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you're going to go, 'Alright then yeah…' there was a lot of money knocking about.

"It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I'm thinking, 'I'm not a d***head, know what I mean? I'll have a bit of that.'

"He’s not into it is he? He's after a knighthood isn't he?"

However, Liam hasn't ruled out the possibility in the future, adding: "Never say never."

He admitted it seems unlikely though, and insisted Noel has to "take on some" responsibility for the rift between the siblings if they can hope to move on.

He added: "I think we're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem.

"He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

"He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we'll move on... He needs to own his problem.

"No, [I haven't spoken to him]. I don't think it's going to happen."

Noel has repeatedly ruled out an Oasis reunion, after the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker admitted he had briefly considered it following Liam's pleas to reunite the band.

He teased: "I would only be doing it to shut this f****** idiot up."