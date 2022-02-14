Liam Gallagher's upcoming album is "a bit peculiar" - and he'll blame the COVID-19 pandemic if people don't like it.

The 'Everything's Electric' singer has worked with a range of people - including regular collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, as well as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig - on 'C'Mon You Know' and he admitted fans may be surprised by the experimental nature of some of the tracks, but he's ready with excuses if it proves to be unpopular.

He said: “It’s a bit peculiar in places, which is good: 80 per cent madness and 20 per cent classic.

"If you’re going to start doing stuff like that on your third album, it helps if there’s a bit of Covid about.

"Because if it doesn’t take off, and people go, ‘I’m not sure about this, it’s a bit weird,’ we can blame it on the virus and go back to the classic stuff.”

A week after the album is released in May, Liam will headline two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, the site of his former band Oasis' legendary gigs in 1996 and he's expecting the concerts will annoy his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher.

Asked if he thinks his success bothers Noel, he told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again’.

"If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them.”