Liam Gallagher has admitted ''breaking up marriages'' and being a ''bit of a f*****g idiot with the kids'' are his biggest regrets.
The former Oasis rocker's daughter Molly, 22, was born as a result of his affair with Lisa Moorish while he was still married to first wife Patsy Kensit, while the revelation in 2013 he had fathered another girl, Gemma, following a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani, led to the end of his second marriage to Nicole Appleton.
And Liam - who also has sons Lennon, 20, with Patsy and Gene, 18, with Nicole - wishes his personal life had been much less turbulent over the years.
In a interview with the latest issue of Q magazine, the 47-year-old singer was asked what his biggest regrets in life are, and he admitted: ''Probably personal stuff.
''Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f***ing idiot with the kids.
''D***ing people about, upsetting them. But other than that ... haha!''
Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Shockwave' hitmaker - who is set to marry his manager, Debbie Gwyther, who he popped the question to last August after six years of dating - showed a softer side when asked what his biggest fear in life is.
He said: ''I don't really have one. I guess, not being loved. Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear.''
And Liam's proudest achievement is defying all of the ''dream-killers'' to front one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.
He said: ''Being in a band, following my dreams, doing what I wanted to and not listening to every other **** telling me to get a job. All those dream-killers.''
Liam admitted last year that he hopes one day he can forge a relationship with his youngest child, Gemma, after finally getting to meet Molly for the first time in 2018, and them forming a loving father-daughter bond.
