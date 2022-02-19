Liam Gallagher has insisted collaborating with Aitch "ain't f****** happening".

The 'Rain' rapper previously offered fellow Mancunian Liam £7 million to record a spoken-word piece for him but the 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker isn't interested in teaming up with any other musicians.

Asked about the offer, Liam told NME magazine: “Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million. And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.”

And Liam - who is an avid Manchester City fan - admitted Aitch's favourite football team was also a factor in him dismissing the idea.

He added: “He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘No mate’. He don’t need me on his album anyway, but I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool, I guess. Even if he did have seven million pounds, I wouldn’t do it because I can’t be f****** bought.”

Aitch has made no secret of his dream to collaborate with the 49-year-old former Oasis singer.

He said previously: "I wanna do a song with Liam, man."

And Liam doesn't even have to record a full song with the rapper because he'd settle for just a clip of the 'Wall of Glass' singer delivering a quick one-liner.

When asked if his team has approached Liam, he said in a 2020 interview: "I don't think so. We will have to do something. Even if it's just a skit for my album, just him saying something, I just need something."