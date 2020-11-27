Liam Gallagher has released his festive single 'All You're Dreaming Of'.

The former Oasis rocker has dropped the lyric video for his heartfelt new track, which is available to stream and download, with a vinyl release coming on December 18.

The song came together after Liam put a special spin on a tune written by his collaborator Simon Aldred.

Simon said: "During the first lockdown when everything was looking uncertain and people were struggling to remain optimistic, Liam and I spoke about how there weren't enough songs of hope.

"We set out to write a song that imagined a parent singing to their child about the importance of holding onto dreams and innocence, the capacity to disappear inside yourself and imagine a better future. A lullaby of hope.

"It was never meant to be a Christmas song. But then Liam said, 'I can see New York shop windows, and snow outside, this reminds me of being a kid at Christmas when life was normal.'

"And so we reimagined it with that in mind.”

The piano ballad - boosted by a seasonal brass accompaniment - delivers a message of hope to fans, as Liam sings: "What are you dreaming of? Is it the kind of love that’ll be there when the world is at its worst?”

Net proceeds from each download and stream of the single will be donated to the Action For Children charity from now until December 31.

In a previous statement, Liam said: “‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year.

"Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

The 48-year-old star is hoping the track will be in with the chance of claiming the UK's 2020 Christmas Number One.

Asked if it will be No1 in December, he said: "Who knows but it’s gonna be rite up there you gotta be in it to win it (sic)"