Liam Gallagher has insisted Oasis have ''unfinished business'', after he claimed rival sibling and ex-bandmate Noel rejected his song called 'Bin Bag'.

The Britpop group's ex-frontman took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal he penned the track back in the day, which he quipped is ''probably ''rubbish'', and how his arch-nemesis brother allegedly wouldn't let him record it.

He wrote: ''I did a song called bin bag fo oasis years ago Rkid binned it off escuse the pun but I remember it being like there she goes (sic)''

Asked by one of his followers what the song was about, he replied: ''It's about junk.''

And when another asked if it was ''rubbish'', the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker wrote back: ''Ha ha probably.''

The warring siblings have been loggerheads ever since the 'Wonderwall' band split in 2009, after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final gig in Paris, France - but Liam is adamant a reunion is going to happen with or without Noel.

Referring to his close pal and peer Richard Ashcroft's band The Verve, he wrote: ''That's why oasis have unfinished business the verve equalised and want a straightener.''

Liam then added: ''Trumpets n violins I can hear in the distance I think there calling our names.''

The tweets come after Noel - who refuses to reunite with his bandmates - revealed he lost a book full of unseen Oasis lyrics.

The 53-year-old rocker wrote a lot of material around the time the group were working on their 1994 debut album, 'Definitely Maybe', but the notes have never surfaced after they went missing over 25 years ago.

He said: ''I did lose a load of lyrics early on in Oasis.

''We got slung out of a hotel in Manchester - The Britannia, The Midland... one of those - by the police and a lyric book went missing.

''It has not surfaced, and it was in 1993 or 1994, so somebody has just launched it in a bin haven't they?''