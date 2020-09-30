Liam Gallagher has quipped that his estranged sibling Noel would ''still be ironing'' DJ Clint Boon's knickers ''if it wasn't for his voice.

The ex-Oasis frontman is annoyed that his older sibling and former bandmate has snubbed him from the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Britpop group's seminal 1995 LP, 'What's The Story (Morning Glory?)', which reaches the milestone on October 2.

And after being made aware that Noel, 53, praises his iconic singing voice in an interview for 'Return to Rockfield', which airs on YouTube on Thursday (01.10.20), Liam told a follower on Twitter that: ''Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers (sic)''

The 48-year-old rocker also mocked Noel for thinking ''It's all about him''.

Responding to another follower, he wrote: ''The thing is rite it's a sad existence to think it's all about you [Noel] breaks my heart.''

Liam recently fumed that Noel - whom he has been at loggerheads with ever since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - has not asked him to be a part of any of the projects he's worked on for the anniversary.

The 'Roll With It' singer slammed his brother, who he often refers to as ''potato'', and the band's management, Ignition, for going behind his back and told their fans to tweet him if they want to know anything about Oasis.

He wrote: ''I've not been asked ignition the f****** cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I'll answer your questions on a daily basis don't need to make a big sing and dance about it Dya get me JO (sic)''

As part of the celebrations, Noel returned to the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales where Oasis recorded the iconic album - which boasted the hit singles Wonderwall', 'Don't Look Back In Anger', 'Some Might Say', 'Roll With It', 'Morning Glory' and 'Champagne Supernova'.