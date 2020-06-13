Liam Gallagher almost set Noel's house on fire.

The 47-year-old rocker has admitted he accidentally sparked a blaze at his brother's Ibiza home when he was staying there as a guest.

Appearing on tonight's (13.06.20) episode of 'Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer', he said: ''Our kid had a house there once, years ago, which I nearly sat fire to 'cause they lent it me...

''So I get there, I'm getting a bit giddy and I've gone, 'This is nuts innit', got the drinks out, got a cig out, and it was like right on the sea, and I lit up and then I flicked it, it's gone down the cliff... and the next minute there's loads of fire.

''We've not even unpacked our bags so I'm there running out with loads of pots and pans just launching at it because you couldn't go down to it, I'd only been there about 10 minutes...''

Despite the long-running sibling rivalry between the former Oasis bandmates, the 'Wonderwall' singer insisted he would be happy to bury the hatchet.

He said: ''I'm ready to go man, love is in the air.''

His comments come after Liam tried to get Noel, 53, to agree to a reunion to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite the public plea he admitted he never expected his brother to oblige.

He added: ''Yeah. I know he's not gonna do it. So I do it to make him look f*****g as bad as... But I'll do it.

''I think it's time now man to get off the naughty step and stop sulking.''

Liam insisted a comeback for the 'Live Forever' hitmakers would be amazing, although he isn't quite as sure the hypothetical return would be for an extended period of time.

He said: ''Don't know how long it would last and that but... I don't know [if there's a chance], you'd have to ask him mate.

''I told you my bags are packed. I'm ready to go man but... I think he's uh... I don't know what's going on in his world.''

Quizzed on the future, Liam insisted his focus is on ''making good music'', performing Oasis hits to keep fans happy and waiting for an apology from Noel.

He teased: ''I just wanna keep making good music - singing those Oasis songs, waiting for the little fella to come in with a box of chocolates and apologise.''

Episode two of 'Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer' will air at 9:15pm on BBC One on June 13.