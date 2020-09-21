Liam Gallagher has hinted that his estranged brother Noel Gallagher has wished him a happy 48th birthday.

The two siblings have been feuding since their band Oasis imploded following a huge backstage fight between Liam and Noel in 2009 which led to the guitarist quitting the 'Supersonic' group.

Liam turned 48 on Monday (21.09.20) and took to Twitter to congratulate himself on still being a ''legend''.

He tweeted: ''Happy birthday to me happy birthday to me I'm still a f****** LEGEND happy birthday to ME 48 and still getting up people noses LF****** x (sic)''

When a fan asked if ''Noel wished Happy Birthday to you? Because you wished to him'' when he turned 53 on May 29, Liam replied: ''Yeah but I meant it.''

Liam's answer sent fans on the social media platform into a frenzy as a potentially significant moment in the brothers' war of words.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also dismissed some cheeky comments from his followers that he was becoming an old man, insisting that ''48 is not old'' and that he had a ''young spirit'' but ''oldish body''.

Back in May, Liam used Twitter to send his happy birthday message to Noel, posting: ''Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x (sic).''

He followed it up with some tweets about love, writing: ''Isn't LOVE a wonderful thing to give and receive celestial biblical LG x.

''Have I told you all lately that I LOVE you if not I f**king LOVE you c'mon LG x (sic).''