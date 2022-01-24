Liam Gallagher is considering performing Oasis' 'I Can See A Liar' at his solo shows.

The Britpop legends' former frontman has told a fan on Twitter that he has a desire to sing the track from 2000's 'Standing on the Shoulder of Giants'.

The follower asked: "If you could sing an oasis song that you haven't sung in several years, what song would it be? (sic)"

And the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker replied: "I can see a liar is tickling my maltesesrs these days (sic)"

'I Can See A Liar' was only performed a handful of times by Oasis, the last time being on May 2, 2000, on 'Late Show With David Letterman' in New York.

For their fourth studio album, 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants', Oasis hired a new producer in Mike 'Spike' Stent, who has been working on Liam's new solo record.

Liam is set to give his new solo single, 'Everything's Electric', its live debut at The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on February 8.

The tune is taken from his eagerly-awaited third solo LP, 'C'mon You Know', and is released on February 4.

It's his first new music since December 2020's standalone festive number, 'All You're Dreaming Of'.

The 49-year-old rocker has also teased his follow-up to 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.' sounds like The Rolling Stones meets Beastie Boys.

He told another fan on the micro-blogging site: "The stones meets The beastie boys (sic)"

Last week, Liam teased a "big announcement" leading to some of his 3.5 million followers to speculate that he may have reconciled with his estranged brother Noel Gallagher and the pair were reuniting Oasis, following their split in 2009.

His post read: "Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred f****** massive so stay tuned LG x"

His real announcement led one fan to ask "So Oasis ain't getting back together then?"

To which the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker replied: "Not yet RKID."

Liam announced in November 2021 that he had finished recording his third solo album.

The 'Supersonic' singer took to Twitter to share the news that his upcoming record had been sent to Spike to be mixed.

Lifelong Manchester City Football Club fan Liam wrote: "My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x."

'C’mon You Know' is set to be released on May 27, 2022, and follows his first two solo records ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’

Liam is set for a huge 2022 as he will be performing at Knebworth on June 3 and June 4.

Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996. The mammoth shows were remembered in the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the 25th anniversary.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer is also headlining the Etihad Stadium - the home of Manchester City - on 1 June, and has also added a concert at Glasgow's famous Hampden Park on 26 June.