Liam Gallagher has two albums "on the go".

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he has two very different sounding records, a "mad" one and a "normal", "classic" one, and he's hinted fans will hear one of them next year.

Speaking to Dave Berry on Absolute Radio this week, the 'Bold' rocker teased: “I've kind of got two albums on the go, I've got like one that will-- one that's a bit mad and one that's a bit more like kind of whatever normal is, a bit more classic. So, we're just going to wait and see which one we should put out, you know what I mean? But I've been busy, man, so I can't wait. Just got to get these gigs out of the way and next year gonna proper own it!”

The 48-year-old singer - who is performing at the Isle of Wight festival next month - launched his solo career with his chart-topping debut solo album 'As You Were' in 2017, which was followed by 'Why Me? Why Not.' in 2019.

Meanwhile, Liam spoke about Oasis' upcoming 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' film and insisted he only has a brief speaking part towards the end, because it "speaks for itself"

The 'Live Forever' group - who split in 2009 due to tensions between brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher - will mark the 25th anniversary of their two legendary shows at Knebworth Park with the new film, which hits cinemas on September 23, and the production will include never-seen-before concert and backstage footage, as well as interviews with the band members and event organisers.

It marks the second Oasis documentary film, following 2016's 'Supersonic', which was more interview-led.

Of his minimal involvement, he said: “Here's how hands-on I was, I done nothing because this is the thing, right, here's my theory, I'm not even in it. I mean I'm in the film, but I was like, 'I'm not having a talking head over it.'

We did that with 'Supersonic'. The film speaks for itself. It’s like the fans and the music, they don’t need me rabbiting on going, 'Alright, man, it was mega' … I say my little bit at the end. So that’s my graft is staying out of it. There’s an art in not getting too involved … So that’s my kind of producey work, do nothing.”