Liam Gallagher has donated a signed setlist and more to help save The Priory in Glasgow.

The former Oasis rocker has donated the only setlist from his special 'Down By The River Thames' show along with a signed limited edition 7" 'Why Me? Why Not?' boxset and a £200 voucher for his Pretty Green Fashion label to help the Scottish venue survive after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I can’t wait to get back to playing for the fans. But in the meantime, we need to look after the live industry and support our venues."

The prize draw - which costs £5 per entry - also includes two TRNSMT Festival weekend tickets, which will feature the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals, Courteeners, Blossoms, Snow Patrol and Liam himself.

Thus far, the Crowdfunder total is at £1,545, which is 2% of its overall £60,000 target over the next two weeks.

John Jokey - owner of The Priory - added:

“We can’t thank Liam enough for his generosity, it will be a huge help in keeping us going until we can put on live music again and get back to supporting up and coming musicians.

"We’d also like to thank This Feeling for their continued support."

Over the years, the venue has helped launch acts like Gerry Cinnamon and rising acts such as Lucia & The Best Boys, The Ninth Wave, The Dunts and The Van T’s.

To be in with a chance of winning this never-to-be-repeated bundle, head to the Crowdfunder link at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/win-liam-gallagher-bundle.

Every £5 donation equals one prize draw entry, with a winner chosen at random.

Meanwhile, Liam previously donated his prized Les Paul Studio guitar to raise funds for the production staff and stage crew who have lost work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, items from the likes of Eric Clapton, Nile Rodgers and Florence Welch were included in the #ILoveLive prize draw by Stagehand - the UK’s only charity supporting live music industry workers who have fallen on hardship - which has raised over £725,000 to date to benefit the Music Venue Trust.