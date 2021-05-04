Liam Gallagher believes his teenage experience of smoking dope while listening to Pink Floyd in the darkness opened up his mind.
Liam Gallagher says smoking marijuana while listening to Pink Floyd allowed his "mind to open".
The former Oasis frontman has revealed getting stoned and listening to the prog rock legends' psychedelic classic 'Comfortably Numb' in total darkness as a teenager was "petrifying" at the time, but, in hindsight, he believes it allowed him to see things from new perspectives.
The 48-year-old rocker recalled on Phil Taggart's new part-radio, part-podcast show 'ChillDaBeats': "I had a mate called Steven who's no longer with us, rest in peace, and he was about a year older than us and he used to say look come to my house, I've got this album ['The Wall' by Pink Floyd] and he used to have all these albums and we were all smoking weed and he'd close the curtains and he'd go listen, just listen. We were all stoned out of our heads at about two in the afternoon, we were meant to be in school and we go, can we just open the curtains a little bit? He'd go, 'Nah just keep them closed man', so we'd be sitting there in pitch darkness terrified. Pink Floyd can open your mind and stuff like that but [when you're a teenager] it's like we'd seen a ghost, it was petrifying. But as you get older you sit there and go, I'm glad I actually listened to that stoned out of my head because the mind is open, it's great."
Elsewhere, the 'One of Us' singer spoke with the broadcaster about not having the energy to be "ranting and raving like an irritant" and making protest music these days.
The 'Don't Look Back in Anger' hitmaker said of his positive tunes: "Exactly, everyone expects you to come out and they go oh what's your new song, is it rowdy, is it anti this, is it anti that - and I go is it f*** mate! I haven't got time for that, leave that to the spotty youths man, I ain't got time for that, I haven't got time to be ranting and raving like an irritant, I've done all that."
ChillDaBeats is available to listen to every Sunday on Spotify: www.ffm.bio/chilldabeats
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Billie Eilish goes blonde in the stunning video for her eagerly anticipated new single 'Your Power', which is set to feature on her newly announced...
Having just released their first music for more than two years, The Ghibertins are set fair to embark on the next stage of their musical career.
These chart-topping tracks are all about our love of dancing.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...