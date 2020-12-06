Liam Gallagher called out UK politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream on Saturday (05.12.20).

The former Oasis frontman performed an exclusive set - which was live-streamed via MelodyVR - whilst travelling down the iconic London river over the weekend, and took a moment to share a few choice words aimed at Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Liam made his quip as he performed Oasis hit ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, after singing the opening lines to the song’s second verse: “Is it worth the aggravation/To find yourself a job when there’s nothing worth working for?”

The singer then pointed his maracas at the camera and added: “That’s for you f****** Rishi … and f****** Doris.”

The set also saw Liam perform a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman, including the very first time he has performed ‘Headshrinker’ as a solo artist.

Liam also gave new single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ its live debut, after previously performing it on talk shows in the past week.

And although he had no qualms performing for fans at home, the rocker admitted last week that he finds gigs on Zoom “ridiculous”.

He had said: “It’s ridiculous. I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good … I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Liam Gallagher’s ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream setlist:

‘Hello’

‘Wall of Glass’

‘Halo’

‘Shockwave’

‘Columbia’

‘Fade Away’

‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Greedy Soul’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Headshrinker’

‘Supersonic’

‘Champagne Supernova’

Encore:

‘All You’re Dreaming Of’