Liam Gallagher has mocked his brother Noel Gallagher for releasing a 'lost' Oasis song claiming he's had to do it because their fans hate his new material.

The 47-year-old rocker launched a social media tirade towards Noel and his wife Sara MacDonald following Noel unveiling a demo track titled 'Don't Stop' by their former band.

Liam claims Noel, 52, has had to dip into their past in a bid to stay ''relevant'' because no one liked the series of EPs he has released over the past several months as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Replying to a Twitter message from a fan, he tweeted: ''It's the only way he's gonna stay relevant, by putting out Oasis demos as no f***er gives a s*** about his new stuff.''

Liam also took aim at Sara - who he has previously accused of being the person responsible for preventing an Oasis reunion - saying he is ''surprised at the fact the witch has let him hook into his past glories''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted: ''I'm more surprised at the fact the witch has let him hook into his past glories, he must have put it together while she was out on her broom for her hourly exercise.''

The new song features Noel on lead vocals and Liam suggested his brother wouldn't release a track with him singing as he would ''rip it a new a***''.

He wrote: ''He (Noel) won't because I rip it a new a*** and he's jealous.''

Another tweet read: ''Oi, tofu boy, if you're gonna release old demos make sure I'm singing on it and bonehead's playing guitar on it if not it's not worth a w*** as you were LG x.''

Liam also tweeted: ''Well there's something missing in this god almighty stew and it's your brother your brother don't forget your brother La as you were LG x (sic).''

Liam has been at loggerheads with his older sibling since the demise of the band in 2009 with Noel quitting Oasis after a backstage bust-up at their before a festival headline appearance in Paris.