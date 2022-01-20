Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher has announced that his new single 'Everything's Electric' will be released on February 4.
The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to reveal that his latest solo track 'Everything's Electric' - his first new song since standalone release 'All You're Dreaming Of' in December 2020 - is dropping on February 4.
He tweeted: "New single feb 4th it’s called Everything’s Electric Cmon you know LG x"
On Wednesday (19.01.21), Liam had teased his "big announcement" leading to some of his 3.5 million followers to speculate that he may have reconciled with his estranged brother Noel Gallagher and the pair were reuniting Oasis, following their split in 2009.
His post read: "Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred f****** massive so stay tuned LG x"
His real announcement led to one fan to ask "So Oasis ain't getting back together then?"
To which the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker to reply: "Not yet RKID."
Liam announced in November 2021 that he had finished recording his third solo album.
The 49-year-old rocker took to Twitter to share the news that his upcoming record had been sent to Mark 'Spike' Stent to be mixed.
Lifelong Manchester City Football Club fan Liam wrote: "My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x."
'C’MON YOU KNOW' is set to be released on May 27, 2022, and follows his first two solo records ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’
Liam is set for a huge 2022 as he will be performing at Knebworth on June 3 and June 4.
Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996. The mammoth shows were remembered in the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the 25th anniversary.
The 'Wall of Glass' singer is also headlining the Etihad Stadium - the home of Manchester City - on 1 June, and has also added a concert at Glasgow's famous Hampden Park on 26 June.
