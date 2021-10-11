Liam Gallagher is "super proud" to be performing a headline gig in his native Manchester next year.

The former Oasis rocker will take to the stage at the Etihad Stadium - the home of his beloved football team Manchester City - on 1 June, and has also added a gig at Glasgow's famous Hampden Park on 26 June.

He said: “I'm super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1st June 2022 - home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can't wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park on 26th June 2022, C'MON YOU KNOW LG x"

Goat Girl will support Liam at both gigs, while The Streets will join him for the Manchester show and Kasabian will support in Scotland.

Tickets go on sale on 15 October, but fans who pre-order a copy of Liam's upcoming fourth solo album, 'C'MON YOU KNOW' - which will be released on 27 May - by 3pm on Wednesday (13.10.21) will receive access to a presale from 9.30am on 14 October.

The 'Once' singer's announcement comes days after he sold out two huge shows at Knebworth Park - which will take place on 3 and 4 June next year - within a day.

Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996.

And the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers have just released the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the milestone.

Fans had speculated that Oasis could reunite at Knebworth, while the director of 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' believes the band will get back together eventually.

The 'Slide Away' group split in 2009 after a bust-up in Paris between Liam, 49, and his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher, 54, but Jake Scott - who worked with the band on the film - believes they will reunite in the future.

He said recently: "Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again."

Speaking about the band's iconic Knebworth gigs, the filmmaker added: "My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special. It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.

"You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love."