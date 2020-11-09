Liam Gallagher has announced the "celestial" 'Down By The River Thames' live-streamed gig.

The former Oasis frontman has filmed a special performance with his backing band on a boat on London's River Thames, which is set to air on December 5, and is named after the lyric from his song 'The River' from his 2019 solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.'

After teasing a "celestial" announcement last week, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has confirmed the live-stream, which will be viewable exclusively on MelodyVR's web player.

The 47-year-old rocker will belt out Oasis classics, some of which he will dust off for the first time in years, as well as his biblical solo hits, from a barge travelling along the Thames past the British capital's world famous landmarks.

He said: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x (sic)"

On Friday (06.11.20), Liam had tweeted: “Brothers n sisters keep your eyes pealed and your ears open.

“I have a celestial announcement to make on Monday c’mon you know LG x. (sic)”

Meanwhile, fans can get their hands on a Collector Edition of the 'Once' singer's chart-topping second studio album, 'Why Me? Why Not.' from November 27.

It features the 14 7” inch singles in a specially designed package and is available to pre-order now from liamgallagher.com

Tickets for the 'Down By The River Thames' live-stream are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 13.