Liam Gallagher and Take That's Mark Owen are set to join a massive sing-a-long as part of 'Together In One Voice' in Manchester.

The former Oasis frontman will be belting out the lyrics to the Britpop group's mega-hit 'Wonderwall' from his home in North London, along with residents in Greater Manchester, who on Thursday (28.05.20) from 7.30pm are being asked to partake in the event as part of Manchester's International Festival's MIF LIVE event via YouTube.

The mass live-stream aims to ''harness the power of music to connect their communities and bring them together in these challenging times'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Manchester rapper Aitch, Liam Fray, Emeli Sandé, Tom Walker, Denise Johnson and M People's Mike Pickering are also billed to take part from their doorsteps.

The live-stream will last for 30 minutes and feature Take That's 'Shine', Martha and the Vandellas' 'Dancing in the Street', 'You Are Not Alone' by Emeli Sande, Tom Walker's 'Leave A Light On', James' 'Sit Down, M People's 'Search For The Hero' and 'Wonderwall'.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said of 'Together In One Voice': ''I am incredibly proud of the way people in Greater Manchester have responded to the current crisis - we have come together to look after each other, as we always do in tough times, and I hope we will be stronger and more together coming out of this.

''To that end, I am pleased to throw my full support behind the amazing 'Together in One Voice 'event. This one evening will unite Greater Manchester in song and give voice to the strong sense of community spirit we all feel. It will be an opportunity to remember those we have lost and thank those whose dedicated work has helped carry us through.

''I hope it will give everybody a lift as we begin to emerge from this challenging time and a renewed sense of hope for the better times that lie ahead.''