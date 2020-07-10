Liam Gallagher is advising his fans on Twitter to cure their sleeping issues by listening to his estranged brother Noel's new album.

Several of the former Oasis frontman's followers have asked the 47-year-old rocker how they can get some decent shut-eye, and the 'Once' hitmaker has made a sly dig at his rival sibling - who he's been at war with since the iconic band broke up after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final gig in Paris in 2009 - by suggesting they put on Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' upcoming record, as he quipped it will send them into a deep snooze.

When one fan asked for a remedy, he replied: ''Nghfb new album out like a shot zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz (sic).''

And when another follower asked the same question, he once again put: ''Nghfb new album.''

However, they'll have a while to wait for the new album, as the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker previously stated he's not going to release the follow-up to 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?' until next year.

The Britpop legends' ex-guitarist - who released the EP 'Blue Moon Rising' in March - has decided to ''step back'' for a while.

He said at the end of 2019: ''Apart from the odd festival date next summer, I think I'm going to try to take 2020 off.

''Now, that being said, my missus may have something to say about that.

''Plus, I've got a load of songs, they've just got to be knocked into shape.

''On the way down to meet you I was working on them on my iPad, making another list.

''I have a list of things - 'I must do that' - but actually, once the Christmas EP is out of the way, I'm going to take a step back.''

Liam, 47, previously mocked his sibling and former bandmate, 53, for thinking 'Who Built The Moon?' is trippy and ''out there''.

He said: ''I don't agree with a lot of the stuff he's talking about.

''He's saying it's so out there and everyone's so square they can't get on it.

''I don't think it is out there. I honestly don't and I'm not digging him out.''

The outspoken star added how the music the 'Supersonic' group worked on with sound engineer Mark Coyle in the 90s' - including 'Live Forever', 'Supersonic' and 'Cigarettes and Alcohol', to name a few - was more ''out there'' than anything Noel has done.

He continued: ''The stuff he did with Mark Coyle before we even got in Oasis was a lot more out there. It's designer psychedelia.

''And the songs ain't that good. They're not his best batch of songs.

''He's put a load of c**p round it.

''He's in the press going, 'Oh if you think this one's out there, wait till you hear the next one', like, mate, I don't know what crowd you're hanging about with but they must be a right bunch of squares if you think that's out there.''