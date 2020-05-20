Liam Gallagher has shaved his beard off.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker had been sporting a healthy amount of facial hair - which he had affectionately named John after the late John Lennon, who famously had a similar beard - but has now revealed he's decided to shave it off in favour of a scaled back stubble look.

Announcing the ''bad news'' on Twitter, he wrote: ''Morning brothers n sisters I have some good news n bad news

''JOHN IS GONE (sic)''

Liam later showed off his fresh face with a picture posted to Twitter alongside the caption: ''There he is LG x (sic)''

The style change comes after the former Oasis rocker - who is engaged to his manager Debbie Gwyther - recently said he'd been toying with the idea of shaving off his excessive beard, which he grew during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Asked what the first things he'll be doing once the lockdown is lifted, he said: ''Put some f*****g clothes on, for starters.

''Maybe shave the beard off, but maybe not.

''I've got a big long beard.

''I've had it for three months so you can imagine what it looks like.

''I've had since Christmas and I've not even had a trim.

''Part of me was thinking that I look pretty f***ing cool and then there's the days when I think I look like a right ****, but then, so does everyone else.

''I know I'm going to miss it.

''So yeah, shave it off, put some clothes on and go to the pub and rink some Guinness.

''Then get back to work and do some gigs.''

But Liam also noted he's proud of his long hair and joked that his new look is ''Scarface'' from the 1983 crime movie starring Al Pacino as the titular drug lord Tony Montana.

The 47-year-old musician has even been connecting with nature during the pandemic, and even put up a tipi in his garden, complete with a double bed to sleep in.

And he's also been listening to the chirps of birds and concluded that they are ''not just talking gibberish''.

Liam said of his isolation routine: ''I'm also trying to get into the rhythm of the birds.

''I'm listening to them do their thing and I think I've cracked it, man.

''Yeah, I like to listen to their rhythm.

''Obviously it's a different language and I don't understand it, but they're not just talking gibberish, that lot.''