Noel and Liam Gallagher's feud started over a board game.

The Oasis siblings have not spoken since the band imploded following a huge row between them in 2009 and Noel, 53, has revealed that the infamous rivalry between them was initially caused by a disagreement over the board game Frustration.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, Noel said: ''It would always end in violence. I was up about a grand at one point on tour.

''He always accused me that somehow, before the game had started, I had unscrewed the glass dome and put grease on the dice.

''It's a complete game of random - it's in the lap of the gods. I was winning far too much for him to handle so he accused me cheating - f***ing rigging the game. Would I rig a game of Frustration?''

Noel and Liam, 47, were such huge fans of the game that MB Games made them their own version and Noel kept it when the band split.

He said: ''When the band split, I took the Frustration. There is always one in my dressing rooms.''

Meanwhile, Noel once again ruled out an Oasis reunion, after admitting he had briefly considered it following Liam's pleas to reunite the band.

He said: ''I would only be doing it to shut this f**king idiot up.''

And Noel also took credit for his brother's singing success, explaining that Liam got better as Noel's songwriting improved.

He said: ''As the songs got better, he got better. When I started writing the songs I quickly sussed out the entire key structure was too low for Liam.

''So when you hear the early stuff the songs are not very good and he's not very good, but as I'm starting to write better songs for him, we all got better at the same time.''